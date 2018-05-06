English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KSEEB Results 2018: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam Result 2018 Will be Out on May 7 at karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 will be available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 will be announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 will be available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), of the 8,54,424 students eligible to appear for the exams, 10,867 candidates were not allowed to write the exams due to the shortage of attendance. For the first time this year, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make arrangements for the PWD candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Wedding: No Maid of Honor for Royal Bride-To-Be