English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka SSLC Result Announced at karresults.nic.in. Udupi District Tops
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Earlier, the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board was scheduled to declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 at 11 am.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.in, examresults.net.
Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:
Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018
Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided
Step 4: Click to submit
Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results
SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), of the 8,54,424 students eligible to appear for the exams, 10,867 candidates were not allowed to write the exams due to the shortage of attendance. For the first time this year, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make arrangements for the PWD candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post