1-min read

Karnataka SSLC Result Announced at karresults.nic.in. Udupi District Tops

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018.

Updated:May 7, 2018, 12:11 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 or Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB on May 7 (today) at 11:15 am. The Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 Results 2018, Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB official website  kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Earlier, the KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board was scheduled to declare the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 at 11 am.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB conducted the Karnataka SSLC Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018, Karnataka SLCC exam result 2018 at results.nic.inexamresults.net.

Students need to follow the following steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018, SSLC Result 2018:

Step 1: Logon to the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board KSEEB kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC results 2018

Step 3: Click for the notification on the home page for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the fields provided

Step 4: Click to submit

Step 5: Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a printout for future reference

Students who have appeared for KSEEB Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board examination can check their Karnataka Board SSLC 2018 result via SMS- KSEEB Class 10 Results
GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD SSLC RESULTS 2018- KSEEB Class 10 Results

SMS - KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
 According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), of the 8,54,424 students eligible to appear for the exams, 10,867 candidates were not allowed to write the exams due to the shortage of attendance. For the first time this year, the board has instructed all the exam centres to make arrangements for the PWD candidates to write the exams on the ground floor.


 

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
