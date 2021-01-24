KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Begins; Apply For 545 Vacancies For Police Sub Inspector Civil Posts

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) will soon begin a recruitment drive for the post of Police Sub Inspector Civil under the Karnataka State Police Department, as per the information in its official notification. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for this vacancy in the prescribed format on or before February 22, 202, while the last date for submitting application fee is February 24, 2021. The online application process for KSP PSI Civil 2021 will be available at psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in. Candidates are not allowed to submit the applications in person or by post.

Around 545 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment process. All the eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the online mode only.

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of beginning of the online registration process: January 22, 2021

Last date to fill the online registration form: February 22, 2021 (6 pm)

Last to pay the application fee at the official bank or post offices: February 24, 2021

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

PSI (Civil) (Residual Region) (Men and Women): 438 Posts

PSI (Civil) (Kalyana Karnataka Region) (Men and Women): 107 Posts

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates with a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent degree from a UGC accredited university are eligible to apply.

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The upper age limit of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes candidates is 32 years while for unreserved category candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years.

For In-service Candidates: The upper age limit is 40 years for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes candidates. The upper age limit is 35 years for unreserved category candidates.

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates for these posts will be selected through written test, medical examination and fitness test.

KSP PSI Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Unreserved category candidates: Rs 500

Reserved category candidates: Rs 250