KSR Bengaluru Becomes First Indian Railways Station in Karnataka to Sell Channapatna Toys

The KSR Bengaluru Railway Station will market ‘Channapatna toys’ under the ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) scheme announced in the Union budget for 2022-23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway authorities said. Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh on Friday inaugurated the ‘Stall of Channapatna toys.’

Channapatna toys are special wooden toys and dolls manufactured in Channapatna town popularly known as “Gombegala Ooru" (Toy Town) in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The toys have got the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag, the South Western Railway said in a statement.

KSR #Bengaluru becomes the 1st station in SWR to launch #OneStationOneProduct with #Channapatna Toys. Watch this short documentary to know more about #Channapatna Toys. @mindiafilms https://t.co/re0sPteQOr— South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) March 27, 2022

“Bengaluru Division has allotted a stall on pilot basis for promotion of Channapatna toys to V Prakash, a local craftsman associated with Channapatna Handicrafts Artists Association, the statement read.

It further said that this initiative by Ministry of Railways is aimed to promote local products in Railway stations under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a self-reliant nation.

Advertisement

The objective of the initiative is to encourage local craftsmen and artisans to market their product more effectively. “KSR Bengaluru is the first Railway Station in the state to market the famed Channapatna Toys," the SWR said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.