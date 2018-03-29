Bus Driver Beaten Up by Members of a Wedding Party for Overtaking in Kerala’s Palakkad

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver was brutally attacked after he overtook another vehicle in a dangerous manner in Palakkad district of the state.The driver, Aboobacker, sustained injuries in his face during the attack.According to the local police, the bus overtook a vehicle carrying a wedding party in a dangerous manner.Following this, a group of people which was part of a wedding party waylaid the bus at Olavakkode area of the district. Three of them barged into the driving seat and started attacking the driver. Even as the conductor and other passengers tried to intervene, one of the youngsters punched Aboobacker on his face.Even as Aboobacker went down bleeding, the youngster continued to attack him. According to the bus conductor, the assaulter alleged that the bus had hit their vehicle.The local police have detained three people identified as, Dileep, Dinesh and Aneesh Kumar who allegedly attacked the bus driver. Their arrest will be recorded based on the statement from the bus driver.