KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 200 Security Guard Posts, Apply before 16th July 2018

Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 200 vacancies for the post of Security Guard has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka - ksrtc.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ksrtc.in Step 2 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New User Register’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Login with required credentialsStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://www.ksrtc.in/oprs-web/user/add.do Direct Link for Login - https://www.ksrtc.in/oprs-web/login/show.do Unreserved Category – Rs.800SC/ ST Category – Rs.600The applicant must be class 10th passed or possess Ex-Serviceman 2nd class Army certificate.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix before applying.http://ksrtc1.online-ap1.com/Notification-security%20Guard-2018.pdfThe applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 16th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in a Written Test and Personal Interview, which will be conducted by the administration.