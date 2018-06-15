GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 200 Security Guard Posts, Apply before 16th July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 15, 2018, 9:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 200 Security Guard Posts, Apply before 16th July 2018
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Cooperation.
Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 200 vacancies for the post of Security Guard has begun on the official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka - ksrtc.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for KSRTC Recruitment 2018 for Security Guard Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ksrtc.in
Step 2 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New User Register’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Login with required credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://www.ksrtc.in/oprs-web/user/add.do

Direct Link for Login - https://www.ksrtc.in/oprs-web/login/show.do

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.800
SC/ ST Category – Rs.600

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or possess Ex-Serviceman 2nd class Army certificate.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix before applying.
http://ksrtc1.online-ap1.com/Notification-security%20Guard-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 16th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in a Written Test and Personal Interview, which will be conducted by the administration.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You