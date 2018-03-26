GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 726 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply from 5th April 2018

As per official notification no. 1/2018, the online registration for KSRTC Recruitment for Technical Assistants will begin on 5th April 2018 and candidates can apply till 25th April 2018, 5:30PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 26, 2018, 1:14 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Cooperation.
KSRTC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 726 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant has been released by the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on its official website - ksrtcjobs.com. As per official notification no. 1/2018, the online registration for KSRTC Recruitment for Technical Assistants will begin on 5th April 2018 and candidates can apply till 25th April 2018, 5:30PM. The notification can be downloaded from the official website by following the instructions below:

How to download KSRTC Recruitment 2018 Notification?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ksrtcjobs.com/
Step 2 - Download the notification that reads, ‘Notification No. 1/2018 dated 17-03-2018 - for Technical Assistant Post ( Open only in Desktop)’
Step 3 – Take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ksrtc1.online-ap1.com/Notification1-2018-%20Technical%20Assistant.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must have passed ‘ITC/ ITI/ NAC in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Diesel Mechanic / Auto Electrician / Welder / Sheet Metal Worker / Electronic-Mechanic / Upholstery /Draftsman (Mechanical) / Fitter / Machinist /Tyre Fitting / Vulcanizing / Painting / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning / Turner / Automobile / Electrical / Electronics / Fabrication (Fitting & Welding) from an institution recognized by the Technical Board/ or the Government after a pass in secondary board education.’

The applicant must possess a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license before completion of the probationary period.

Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, understand job responsibilities and emoluments, and know the selection process.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
