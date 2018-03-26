English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 726 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply from 5th April 2018
As per official notification no. 1/2018, the online registration for KSRTC Recruitment for Technical Assistants will begin on 5th April 2018 and candidates can apply till 25th April 2018, 5:30PM.
Screen grab of the official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Cooperation.
KSRTC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 726 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant has been released by the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on its official website - ksrtcjobs.com. As per official notification no. 1/2018, the online registration for KSRTC Recruitment for Technical Assistants will begin on 5th April 2018 and candidates can apply till 25th April 2018, 5:30PM. The notification can be downloaded from the official website by following the instructions below:
How to download KSRTC Recruitment 2018 Notification?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ksrtcjobs.com/
Step 2 - Download the notification that reads, ‘Notification No. 1/2018 dated 17-03-2018 - for Technical Assistant Post ( Open only in Desktop)’
Step 3 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ksrtc1.online-ap1.com/Notification1-2018-%20Technical%20Assistant.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed ‘ITC/ ITI/ NAC in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Diesel Mechanic / Auto Electrician / Welder / Sheet Metal Worker / Electronic-Mechanic / Upholstery /Draftsman (Mechanical) / Fitter / Machinist /Tyre Fitting / Vulcanizing / Painting / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning / Turner / Automobile / Electrical / Electronics / Fabrication (Fitting & Welding) from an institution recognized by the Technical Board/ or the Government after a pass in secondary board education.’
The applicant must possess a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license before completion of the probationary period.
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, understand job responsibilities and emoluments, and know the selection process.
Also Watch
How to download KSRTC Recruitment 2018 Notification?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ksrtcjobs.com/
Step 2 - Download the notification that reads, ‘Notification No. 1/2018 dated 17-03-2018 - for Technical Assistant Post ( Open only in Desktop)’
Step 3 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ksrtc1.online-ap1.com/Notification1-2018-%20Technical%20Assistant.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed ‘ITC/ ITI/ NAC in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Diesel Mechanic / Auto Electrician / Welder / Sheet Metal Worker / Electronic-Mechanic / Upholstery /Draftsman (Mechanical) / Fitter / Machinist /Tyre Fitting / Vulcanizing / Painting / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning / Turner / Automobile / Electrical / Electronics / Fabrication (Fitting & Welding) from an institution recognized by the Technical Board/ or the Government after a pass in secondary board education.’
The applicant must possess a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license before completion of the probationary period.
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, understand job responsibilities and emoluments, and know the selection process.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation
- KSRTC Recruitment 2018
- Light Motor Vehicle
- Technical Assistant
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
- Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation
- KSRTC Recruitment 2018
- Light Motor Vehicle
- Technical Assistant
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol