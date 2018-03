KSRTC Recruitment 2018: 726 Technical Assistant Posts, Apply from 5th April 2018

KSRTC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 726 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant has been released by the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) on its official website - ksrtcjobs.com . As per official notification no. 1/2018, the online registration for KSRTC Recruitment for Technical Assistants will begin on 5th April 2018 and candidates can apply till 25th April 2018, 5:30PM. The notification can be downloaded from the official website by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ksrtcjobs.com/ Step 2 - Download the notification that reads, ‘Notification No. 1/2018 dated 17-03-2018 - for Technical Assistant Post ( Open only in Desktop)’ Step 3 – Take a printout for further referenceEligibility Criteria:The applicant must have passed ‘ITC/ ITI/ NAC in Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Diesel Mechanic / Auto Electrician / Welder / Sheet Metal Worker / Electronic-Mechanic / Upholstery /Draftsman (Mechanical) / Fitter / Machinist /Tyre Fitting / Vulcanizing / Painting / Refrigeration and Air Conditioning / Turner / Automobile / Electrical / Electronics / Fabrication (Fitting & Welding) from an institution recognized by the Technical Board/ or the Government after a pass in secondary board education.’The applicant must possess a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license before completion of the probationary period.Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, understand job responsibilities and emoluments, and know the selection process.