KT Rama Rao Flags Off New Metro Service on Hitec City- Raidurg Route in Hyderabad
Minister for Municipal Administration and IT KT Ramarao and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar have flagged off the new metro rail service.
Hyderabad: A new metro rail service from Hitec City to Raidurg stretch in Hyderabad was flagged off by minister for municipal administration and IT KT Rama Rao and minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday.
Following the inauguration, both the ministers along with metro rail and L&T officials took the metro ride from Hitec city to Raidurg station.
“The metro is already carrying about 4 lakh commuters per day and this 1.5-km stretch will add another 40,000 passengers initially and help provide seamless travel to many IT and ITES establishments in this part of the city,” KT Rama Rao said.
He also directed HMRL officials to complete the footpaths and other facilities at the Raidurg metro station in the next two weeks.
Governor ESL Narasimhan had flagged off the metro rail services from Ameerpet to LB Nagar stretch of 16 kilometers on September 24, 2017 and Ameerpet - Hitec
Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy stated that the trains are running 780 trips daily covering 18,000 kms and that the metro carried 12.5 crore passengers in the last two years.
