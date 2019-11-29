Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

KT Rama Rao Flags Off New Metro Service on Hitec City- Raidurg Route in Hyderabad

Initially, the Hyderabad Metro was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, 2017 on the 30-km stretch of Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur route.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
KT Rama Rao Flags Off New Metro Service on Hitec City- Raidurg Route in Hyderabad
Minister for Municipal Administration and IT KT Ramarao and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar have flagged off the new metro rail service.

Hyderabad: A new metro rail service from Hitec City to Raidurg stretch in Hyderabad was flagged off by minister for municipal administration and IT KT Rama Rao and minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday.

Following the inauguration, both the ministers along with metro rail and L&T officials took the metro ride from Hitec city to Raidurg station.

ram

“The metro is already carrying about 4 lakh commuters per day and this 1.5-km stretch will add another 40,000 passengers initially and help provide seamless travel to many IT and ITES establishments in this part of the city,” KT Rama Rao said.

He also directed HMRL officials to complete the footpaths and other facilities at the Raidurg metro station in the next two weeks.

Initially, the Hyderabad Metro was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, 2017 on the 30-km stretch of Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur route.

Governor ESL Narasimhan had flagged off the metro rail services from Ameerpet to LB Nagar stretch of 16 kilometers on September 24, 2017 and Ameerpet - Hitec

Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy stated that the trains are running 780 trips daily covering 18,000 kms and that the metro carried 12.5 crore passengers in the last two years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram