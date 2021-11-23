KT Rama Rao Meets Piyush Goyal in Delhi, Seeks Clarity on Paddy Purchase

The Telangana government on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to give its clarity on the quantity of paddy procurement and enable the state to formulate its crop plan.

A team of ministers and officials led by IT Minister KT Rama Rao called on Union Food and Civil supplies Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi in this regard. Urging the Centre to procure paddy stocks and Yasangi yield refused by it, Rao said that the state government will take necessary steps to select any other crops except paddy. He added the state government will take action based on the reply and clarification from the Centre.

The TRS government, which has raised a banner of revolt against the Centre over paddy procurement, has claimed that the Centre agreed to withdraw the three farm laws after KCR’s ‘Maha Dharna’.

However, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and state BJP leaders said that the Centre was ready to procure paddy, and asked the state government to stop making false propaganda.

The meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal holds significance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers on the issue of paddy and water, among others.

KTR along with agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy and civil supplies minister Kamalakar met Goyal and discussed Yasangi yield, paddy in both Kharif and Rabi seasons, the quantity of boiled, raw rice and textile park, among others.

KTR is understood to have asked Goyal to give his nod and funding to set up a textile park at Sircilla town in the state.

Rao also appealed to the Centre to give clarity on the quantity of procuring boiled rice, raw rice and paddy from the state in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. The minister said that based on the Centre’s response, the Telangana government will chalk out its future plan to prepare the farmers to take up other crops instead of paddy.

The Centre advised the state to encourage the cultivation of other crops like oil, cereals, red gram and green gram.

