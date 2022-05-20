K'taka: 3 Muslim Students Quit School Over Bajrang Dal's Arms Training Camp, Admin Blames 'Dubai Calls'

Three Muslim students have quit the Sai Shankar Institution in Kodagu district over Bajrang Dal activists holding a weapons training camp inside the education premise as part of the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana Varga’. Following the row over photographs and videos of Bajrang Dal activists allegedly undergoing training holding air guns and ‘trishul deeksha’, the parents decided to withdraw their children from the school.

Zaru Ganapathi, president of the Sai Shankar Institution alleged the parents received calls from Dubai advising them to shift the children to Muslim schools with promises of transportation facilities.

“The parents got calls from Dubai asking parents to get the kids admitted to a Muslim school and they would arrange for a bus from Virajpet. We have Muslim teachers, other Muslim students and a few new students who have joined are Muslims,” he said.

Terming the allegations against the school are “baseless,” the Institution claimed that the school was unnecessarily targeted and defamed due to political gains. According to the school administration, the premises has hosted numerous events of several organizations during the school holiday. Bajrang Dal too staged an event outside the school compound and no students or staffs of Sai Shankar Institution were part of the event, the President said.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad defended the event and said that no Hindu organizations are involved in any kind of terrorism activity and don’t take law and order into their hands. “Hindu organization is not involved in any kind of terrorism activities. We don’t take law and order into our hands. Hindu organizations work for the development of the nation. This news is unnecessarily being hyped,” said VHP Kodagu district president, Krishnamurthy.

On Tuesday, Gonikoppa Circle Sub-Inspector SN Jayaram was allegedly transferred after serving notices on representatives of the Bajrang Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in connection with an ‘arms training camp’ held in the school.

Bajrang Dal allegedly organized the Shaurya Prashikshan (bravery training) programme from 5 to 11 May at the Sai Shankar Institution where weapons such as trishul (trident) and air guns were provided to participants for training.

