K'taka, Assam Govts Announce Welfare Scheme for Children Orphaned by Covid, to Give Rs 3,500 Per Month

The Karnataka and Assam governments on Saturday announced a welfare scheme in their respective states for those children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 pandemic. Both governments have said that they will be providing Rs 3,500 per month to the caretaker or guardian of every child orphaned due to coronavirus infection, for their education and skill development.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced the "Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme" and said the scheme has been prepared on a suggestion from the Centre, for the care of orphaned children. “Under this scheme Rs 3,500 per month financial assistance will be given to the guardian, who is the caretaker of the child. Children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under child care institutions," he said.

To provide quality education, children will be admitted to model residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Morarji Desai Residential Schools, he told reporters. He said free laptops or tabs will be given to children who have completed 10th standard, to provide them support for higher and vocational education.

For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs one lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment, he said, adding that for the overall development of the child, mentorship will be provided.

Stating that details are being worked out on how much it may cost, the CM said details of the scheme will be announced soon and all those affected will be provided these benefits. "…How much ever it may cost, we have decided to provide these benefits and are committed to it," he said.

Similarly, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma also said, “The state government, for every orphaned child, will be doling out Rs 3,500 each month, of which Rs 2,000 will be borne by the Centre." Sarma, while addressing a press conference, also said that the ones who have no extended family will be sent to residential schools or institutions, with the state bearing all their expenses.

The initiative, to be undertaken under a new programme - ‘Chief Minister’s Shishu Seva Scheme’ — will be launched on Sunday, marking seven years of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

All such children, who have lost their parents to the pandemic, will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure they get to earn a livelihood, Sarma said. “Children below ten years of age with no extended family will be taken care of by the government. They will be housed in one of the childcare institutions, and adequate funds will be provided for their upkeep and education.

“Orphaned adolescents, both girls and boys, will be sent to reputed educational institutes, where proper care and protection will be ensured," the CM explained. The state government is currently exploring institutes where these children could put up — options ranging from Goalpara Sainik School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to Navodaya schools and other private establishments with hostel facilities, he underlined.

Girls who have reached marriageable age will be given a one-time financial package, Sarma said. “The government will provide 10 gm gold under Arundhati scheme, and an amount of Rs 50,000 to each such girl. It will also give a laptop or a tablet to every school- and college-going student, who have lost their parents to Covid-19 or post-Covid complications," he said.

The scheme will be jointly implemented by the departments of social welfare and education, with deputy commissioners identifying and making a list of all such children and adolescents, Sarma said, pointing out that the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will be tasked with the responsibility of monitoring its execution. “We are undertaking a large-scale vaccination programme, and making all efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, while provide adequate treatment to Covid patients. It is our moral and social responsibility to take care of the orphans," the CM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to Covid-19 from the central government, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

(with inputs from PTI)

