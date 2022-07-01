K'taka Auto Driver Kills 2 Daughters Over Wife's Illicit Affair, Surrenders to Police with Bodies

A auto-driver killed his two minor daughters in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district after his wife ran away with another man with whom she had an illicit relationship.

Police said Laxmikant, a resident of Bhovi Galli, had argued about his wife Anjali cheating on him. She later ran away with her lover. After he lost his mental composure, he took the daughters Sony (11) and Mayuri (10) to his auto and strangled them to death in the Virendra Patil Barangay area. He kept their bodied in his Auto. The day later, he went to the MB city police station with his two other children and surrendered himself along with the bodies of the two girls.

Laxikanth’s four children, three daughters and a son, had earlier sought refuge with their grandmother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.