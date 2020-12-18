The Karnataka government on Thursday banned large-scale Christmas or New Years' parties and gatherings in public places or clubs. A government order issued said it was "inevitable" in the interest of public health, and that celebrations be "simple, spiritual and meaningful", rather than being one where large crowds gathered.

At churches that see Christmas services, it has been left to the church authorities to ensure that social distance is maintained among devotees. Handshakes and embracing are prohibited.

While clubs, pubs and restaurants can function as usual, any special parties, get togethers, DJ/dance events where a large amount of people could gather are banned from December 30 to January 2.

Gathering of crowds at prominent intersections like the Brigade Road - MG Road junction in Bengaluru where thousands gather every year is banned. However, shops on these roads can remain open to carry out their regular business.

Malls, hotels, pubs and restaurants have been asked to ensure over-crowding is prevented at all times. They have been asked to facilitate entry of people only via an online system of pre-booking, if they need such a system to prevent people from coming all at once, the order by the Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said.