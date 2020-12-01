K'taka BJP Councillor Suffers Miscarriage Days After Being Manhandled by Party MLA, Mahila Cong Seeks Action

BJP councillor Chandni Naik suffered a miscarriage on Monday, 20 days after she and two other woman councilors were physically manhandled by their own party men to prevent them from voting in civic body elections.

In a video of the November 9 incident that went viral, Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi and others were purportedly seen dragging the three women away when elections to the posts of president and vice president of the Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council were underway.

It was learnt that the three councillors had decided at the last minute to favour the Congress after their own party refused to support their nomination for the positions.

The incident invited sharp criticism for the BJP from the opposition and a suo motu case was registered as none of the councillors came forward to file cases.

Speaking to News18 Kannada after the incident, 30-year old Naik had expressed displeasure at the MLA’s behaviour. "There were so many party workers and even women constable, but no one came to help me. I use to look up to Siddu Savadi as a mentor. They (BJP) speak a lot about beti bachao beti padhao, but see how they are treating women, I seek justice,” she had said.

The Karnataka Mahila Congress has now accused Savadi and other BJP workers of causing the miscarriage and sought Rs 5 crore compensation for Naik who was three months pregnant.

Naik went on to win the position of vice-president in the elections with the support of the opposition Congress councillors.