Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

K'taka BJP MP's Daughter, Who Returned from Guyana Via New York Recently, Tests Positive for Virus

Ashwini, the daughter of Davangere MP GM Siddeshwara, returned to Bengaluru from Guyana via New York and New Delhi, was staying at their family home in Chitradurga district.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:March 24, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
K'taka BJP MP's Daughter, Who Returned from Guyana Via New York Recently, Tests Positive for Virus
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: The daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from central Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Davangere MP GM Siddeshwara's daughter Ashwini had returned to Bengaluru from Guyana via New York and New Delhi, and gone to their family home in Bheemasamudra in Chitradurga district.

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Vinothpriya R said Ashwini was accompanied by her two sons, aged eight and 14. They have also been tested but the results are yet to come.

The woman and her sons had returned to India on March 20, and was in self quarantine since then. They got themselves tested on March 22.

Until now, they have not exhibited any symptoms, and the patient is likely to be shifted to an isolated facility soon, the DC said.

Since the MP had accompanied his daughter from Delhi to Bengaluru, Siddeshwara also was also tested. His samples have tested negative so far.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram