K'taka BJP MP's Daughter, Who Returned from Guyana Via New York Recently, Tests Positive for Virus

Bengaluru: The daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from central Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Davangere MP GM Siddeshwara's daughter Ashwini had returned to Bengaluru from Guyana via New York and New Delhi, and gone to their family home in Bheemasamudra in Chitradurga district.

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Vinothpriya R said Ashwini was accompanied by her two sons, aged eight and 14. They have also been tested but the results are yet to come.

The woman and her sons had returned to India on March 20, and was in self quarantine since then. They got themselves tested on March 22.

Until now, they have not exhibited any symptoms, and the patient is likely to be shifted to an isolated facility soon, the DC said.

Since the MP had accompanied his daughter from Delhi to Bengaluru, Siddeshwara also was also tested. His samples have tested negative so far.

