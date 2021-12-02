K'taka CM Discusses Omicron Variant with Mandaviya; Calls for Booster Dose to Health Workers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', on the day it was announced that two cases of the variant have been detected in the southern state. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bommai noted that he also discussed administering booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to health workers.

He said the health minister told him that the Centre is watching the current developments and a decision on administering COVID-19 booster dose to health workers will be taken after discussion with expert committees. "I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the other was about the new variant," the chief minister said.

In the meeting, Mandaviya praised the state government's vaccination drive and called for continuing the campaign at the same speed and pace. The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay.

Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference here. He said following the detection of the two Omicron cases through the INSACOG network, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced in time and were being tested.

The government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation. Bommai also discussed the fertiliser shortage issue with Madaviya, who is also the in-charge of the fertiliser ministry.

The Union minister also assured of fulfilling the state's demand of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), the Karnataka chief minister said. He also called on Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and sought support for further development of court and law infrastructure in Karnataka.

Bommai is on an official visit here. He is likely to return to Bengaluru Thursday night.

