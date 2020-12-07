Karnataka Congress MLC's Son Held in Bengaluru for 'Assaulting Cop in Drunken State'

Congress MLC (Member of Legislative Council) Naseer Ahmad's son Fayaz was arrested in Bengaluru on Monday for allegedly assaulting a head constable in a drunken state.

The incident occurred early on on Monday, when Fayaz and two others accompanying him in his car were stopped by police. Fayaz was allegedly in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with the police following which he assaulting the head constable on duty.

The incident took place near Hebbal flyover which falls under the Amrthalli police station limits.

"Drunk and driving checks were underway. After the personnel on duty noticed that Fayaz was drunk, they warned him, but he got into an argument instead. Then he escaped. We later arrested him" said Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) S Murugan

Fayaz has been charged under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Investigation is underway.