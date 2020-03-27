Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Sneeze in Open, Spread the Virus': Techie Detained in Bengaluru, Infosys Terminates His Services

In a Facebook post, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, wrote, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the Virus". Police said an investigation is underway.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:March 27, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Sneeze in Open, Spread the Virus': Techie Detained in Bengaluru, Infosys Terminates His Services
Image for representation (Reuters)

Bengaluru: A software engineer was detained in Bengaluru on Friday for giving a call to people to spread the coronavirus by going out and sneezing in the open.

The person, identified as Mujeeb Mohammad, is reportedly an employee of tech giant Infosys. As part of his description in a social media site, Mujeeb is a senior technology architect at Infosys. The company wrote in its Twitter account the man's services were being terminated after due investigation.

In a Facebook post, the man wrote, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the Virus".

"The person who put this post saying people should go out and sneeze and spread the virus has been detained. His name is Mujeeb. He works in a software company," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement, adding an investigation is underway.

“He has been a resident of Bengaluru for around 25 years. A case has been registered against him," Patil said.

The man was booked under Section 505 (making statement which causes alarm or fear in public, and also inciting & provokes others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Late on Friday evening, Infosys said the man was indeed an employee of the company and as the post was against the code of conduct of the company, his services were being terminated.

On Thursday, Infosys had said, "We are deeply concerned with an inappropriate post being attributed to an Infosys employee. We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social-sharing.”

"Our preliminary enquiry, and discussions with our employees suggest that this could be a case of a mistaken identity... However, given the seriousness with which we take such matters, we are investigating this further and will also assist with any independent investigation. The company would take appropriate action based on its investigation," it added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram