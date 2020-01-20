Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

K'taka Cops Send over 650 Notices to Kerala Residents for Joining Anti-CAA Stir in Mangaluru, Rioting

A number of residents of Kasargode district have been asked to appear before Mangaluru Police and assist in the on-going investigation, which is now being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 20, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
K'taka Cops Send over 650 Notices to Kerala Residents for Joining Anti-CAA Stir in Mangaluru, Rioting
File photo of police personnel firing tear gas shells during a clash with anti-CAA protestors in Mangaluru.

Bengaluru: The Mangaluru Police has sent over 650 notices to people belonging to districts and neighbouring towns of Kerala for having visited the coastal town on December 19 when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent leading to two deaths and a few injuries.

Many people hailing from different towns of Kasargode, the northern-most district of Kerala have received a notice which read “credible source of information have been received showing your involvement of a member of unlawful assembly continuing to commit rioting with organised conspiracy and common intention to disrupt public order by violating the order promulgated by the competent authority".

The individuals, residents of towns like Manjeshwar, Uppala and Kasargod, have been asked to appear before police and assist in the on-going investigation, which is now being probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

If found guilty, these people could be booked under various sections, including 143, 147, 188, 353, 322, 324, 427, 307, 120(a), 149 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 2 (A) (B) of the KPDLP Act and Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).

A lawyer, who did not wish to be named, said it was routine for police to call people for questioning but the sheer number of notices was unusual.

"Notices under 41A of the CRPC is routine when an investigation is underway. It doesn't necessarily mean the people called can be booked. It is worrying though of how these people have been identified,” he said.

Reports suggest notices were sent to SIM card owners indicating that the state was using surveillance mechanism to identify protesters.

A Twitter user said it was a matter of worry if police started collecting mobile cell tower locations information of protesters as it could lead to potential harassment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram