K'taka Corporator Cured of Covid-19 Brought Home in Grand Procession, Arrested for Flouting Lockdown

A local corporator, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was arrested for “attempting to foment communal disturbance and violating the Disaster Management Act” after he was brought home from the hospital in a grand procession, flouting the coronavirus lockdown in place.

The incident took place in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura area when Imran Pasha’s supporters celebrated his return from the hospital in a huge procession, violating the social distancing norms and followed his car from Victoria hospital, The Times of India reported. The procession of bikes caused a traffic jam on the Mysuru road as Pasha was showered with flowers.

No one in the crowd reportedly wore a mask and people were found shaking hands with the local leader as he sat inside his car.

“Pasha was arrested for attempting to foment communal disturbance and violating the Disaster Management Act. We will investigate the matter further,” said Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru city police commissioner, adding that the procession was

Prohibitory orders were imposed in JJ Nagar police station limits, which covers the Padarayanapura, for five days with immediate effect and two platoons of KSRP were deployed in the area, Rao said.

“We will prepare a detailed report on the incident and will take necessary legal action,” JJ Nagar police said. The cops said that during his stay in the hospital, the JJ Nagar police had registered an FIR against Pasha for creating a ruckus and refusing to get admitted to hospital.

