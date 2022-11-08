K’taka Education Dept Plans to Mobilise 6,500 Students for PM’s Bengaluru event, Withdraws Circular After Backlash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Bengaluru on 11 November to inaugurate several projects. But much before the PM lands in the IT capital, there has been a controversy over the event.

The Pre University Education Department sent a circular to all government, aided and private colleges in Bengaluru rural district to send students for the PM’s event on Friday. The circular which plans to mobilise 6,500 college students for the Prime Minister’s Bengaluru programme has triggered a controversy.

The opposition has questioned the government on why students are being disturbed for Prime Minister’s event and termed it as an attempt to use students for crowd.

“I as a citizen of Karnataka welcome him. But students should be in academic activity and not in rally or government events. This is wrong and unacceptable. Forcing them to attend the event is bad. What about their time for studying?” asked Congress Spokesperson Nagaraj Yadav.

A nodal officer, who was responsible to bring students from one of the Government PU colleges in Bengaluru Rural, said that around 100 students were to be mobilized from his college. “The students will be picked up from near the college and we will be mostly taken to Doddasanne near the airport, a huge stage is being erected there. The PM is likely to come there after the programme at the airport,” said the Nodal officer.

However, after backlash from the opposition and civil society, the PU department silently withdrew the circular on Tuesday night.

The Prime Minister will be in Bengaluru on November 11 to take part in four major events. He will be flagging off the inaugural Vande Bharat train service between Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru. He is also slated to inaugurate the new Terminal – 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport and will unveil a 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. He is also slated to address a public function soon after that near the airport.

