K'taka Formulates Comprehensive SOP for Entry & Exit of Individuals as Inter-state Movement Begins

Bengaluru: Days after the Centre granted movement of migrant workers and others amid the month-old lockdown, the Karnataka government has initiated the registration process for those who wish to travel to other states and those seeking to return to the state.

The registration, however, would not ensure the travel of every individuals as the government is yet to give its nod for inter-state transport travel for all and those finally managing to move to their desired destinations would have to pay for the same.

At present, migrant labourers are being allowed to leave Karnataka following due process and in coordination with the respective state governments.

On Sunday, two trains each to Patna and Bhubaneshwar and one train to Hatia were arranged. However, there is no order yet from the Karnataka government on movement of private vehicles.

Register here to Travel from other states to Karnataka and also from Karnataka to other states. Kindly note that this is only registration. This is not an assurance for travel. Travel will depend on many other factors, to be intimated later.

Today, Railways have arranged 2 trains each to Patna & Bhubaneswar & 1 to Hatia. Police escorted 50 buses with 1200 passengers to each train after screening, ticketing process.

The BS Yediyurappa government has adopted the following standard operating procedure (SOP) for transport of individuals to other states and Union territories.

- Online application will be received from persons seeking permission to leave Karnataka. Such applicants can also submit applications at Bangalore One Centres/BBMP ward office/at district offices as decided by the respective collectors.

For submitting applications online, one would have to log on to https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. All submitted applications will get a unique ID number for future correspondence/reference.

- The applications will be sorted out statewise. Nodal officers designated for a specific states as well as collectors of respective districts will coordinate with the receiving state.

Once the other state concurs, permission will be granted. A list of persons who get the permission to travel from the receiving state will be given to KSRTC/NEKRTC/NWKRTC/Railways

- All persons seeking permission to leave Karnataka will be screened by the health authorities. A list of persons cleared to travel will be given to nodal officers.

- The KSRTC/NEKRTC/NWKRTC will arrange buses for specific locations in receiving states in consultation with nodal officers. Buses will be sanitised and social distancing will be maintained. The passengers will have to pay for the travel.

Those who have avail train services, would have to pay for the tickets as decided by the Railways. After the state government gives a go-ahead for the same, fares will be collected and tickets will be issued in advance. The local administration will arrange buses to ferry the persons who have paid and been issued tickets to the designated railway stations decided in consultation with the railway authorities. Before boarding the buses, all persons would be screened.

- The KSRTC or the Railways will decide on the departure point and date/time after the state government gives permission for the same. Nodal officers will monitor the departures and inform their counterparts in the respective states.

- Each district will identify the exit point that will preferably be different from the entry point. Collectors will give details of the exit points to nodal officers and receiving state DCs/nodal officers.

The Karnataka government has also formulated an SOP for those returning from other states and Union territories.

Online application seeking permission to return to Karnataka will be received by the state government on the website https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Applications will be examined by nodal officers appointed for various states by the government of Karnataka. The sending state will be consulted by the nodal officers.

Following orders of the Karnataka government, permission will be conveyed by the nodal officer to the appropriate authority of the sending states.

- Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to undertake travel. Returnees would be medically screened and then allowed to move. Nodal officers (for the particular sending states) will monitor the movement of returnees and inform the collectors of districts concerned about the entry points.

- Buses (government/private) or trains shall be used for transport of group returnees. The buses will be sanitised and follow social distancing norms. Returnees will bear their travelling expenses. Nodal officers will co-ordinate with states/UT's falling on the transit route to allow the passage of returnees.

- Only one entry point for each district will be specified by the government of Karnataka (additional chief secretary (Home Department) and additional chief secretary (Health) will issue notifications on the matter).

This may be different from the exit point for that district to avoid mix up in movement of persons entering the state and exiting.

A check-post with facilities of screening, medical check-up, water supply, food, temporary shelter, adequate toilet facilities will be setup at or near each entry point on the lines of election mustering/de-mustering centre.

The deputy commissioner or his/her nominee will be the commander of the check-post. All returnees will be compulsorily registered and assessed by the health authorities. Screening for symptoms of COVID-19 at the entry point check-post will include the following

a. Self-reporting form verification

b. Thermal scanning

c. Categorization

d. Stamping

The details of categorisation and action to be taken thereafter will be as per the SOP issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.

- All the returnees will be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups and they will be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu App, so that their health status can be monitored and tracked.

The district authorities will use the services of municipal officers/ PDO's/ local urban body employees to keep surveillance over returnees and ensure that home quarantine norms are strictly followed.

- The nodal officers will provide information to returnees to the state control (war room). The state nodal officer will compile information on movement of returnees from nodal officers and submit to the government.

