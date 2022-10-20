K'taka Govt Asks Temples to Conduct Cow Worship on Balipadyami to 'Protect' Sanatana Hindu Dharma

The Karnataka government has asked all state-run temples to organise ‘Go puja’ (cow worship) on October 26 in view of ‘Balipadyami’, as part of the Deepavali festivities, with an intention to “protect and nurture” this ancient practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department said in a circular the puja should be conducted between 5.30 and 6.30 PM that day at the auspicious ‘Godhooli lagna’.

It said the cows should be given a bath, brought to temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers and fed rice, jaggery, bananas and sweets, before worshipping them with lamps and incense sticks. The circular, explaining the significance of cows in Hindu tradition, says Hindus have been worshipping cows from time immemorial; however of late, people in cities and towns have forgotten cow worship.

“At least on Deepavali-Balipadyami day, it is appropriate for notified temples to compulsorily perform cow worship so that people don’t forget this practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma and the future generations also get introduced to this”, the circular said.

