K'taka Govt to Hold Talks with Private Hospitals Over Reservation of Beds as Covid Cases Rise Again

With coronavirus making a resurgence in Karnataka, the government has decided to hold discussions with private hospitals regarding reservation of beds to treat infected patients. Besides, a 1,000-bed COVID Care Centre is being readied in Bengaluru which will be operational by Monday.

The decision was taken after Health Minister K Sudhakar met senior officials and heads of key government hospitals to discuss about the future course of action.

“The government will hold its first round of discussions with private hospitals this week. If the infection spreads further, the government will rope in private hospitals to ensure sufficient availability of beds. The heads of respective institutions will be held accountable for any lapse,” the minister said.

“There was lack of information and awareness when the pandemic hit us last year. Yet, we were successful in controlling the pandemic. We are now anticipating a possible second wave and preparing to fight it. We also have the advantage of vaccine now which we didn’t have last year. People should follow precautions and should not let the guard down,” he added.

“Few days ago, nearly 2.5 lakh inoculations were done in a single day. Hence, it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave,” the minister said.

A statement from the minister’s office said 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bengaluru to ensure there is no inadequacies during any emergency.

Like last year, a war room will start operating and the government will monitor the situation using real-time data. The government has also decided to recruit resident doctors and paramedical staff on temporary basis.

Karnataka reported more than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. As many as 1,275 new infections were reported from the state on Wednesday of which Bengaluru Urban alone registered 786 cases.