IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri on Wednesday filed an application for a restraining order against IPS officer D Roopa at Bengaluru City Civil court for posting about her despite the state government’s strict order not to do so.

“Dear media, please keep the focus on corruption issue that I have raised. I have not prevented anyone from fighting against corruption, that most affects common man. At the same time, also inquire into the pattern…. the Pattern, where one IAS officer dies in Karnataka, one IPS dies in Tamil Nadu, one IAS husband-wife in Karnataka are already divorced. Me and my husband are still together. We are still fighting to keep family intact. Please question the perpetrator who exhibits the pattern becoming obstacle to family. Else many more families will be destroyed. I am a string woman. I will fight. Not all women have the same strength to fight. Please be a voice to such women. India is known for family values. Let’s keep up that. Thanks,” D Roopa wrote on Facebook.

After a very public spat on social media, two Karnataka women officers were transferred without posting on Tuesday. IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri were both transferred in a shake-up announced on Tuesday afternoon, a day after they both complained against each other to the state’s Chief Secretary.

D Roopa on Sunday shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri in a Facebook post and also alleged that the latter had shared private pictures of her with several male IAS officers.

Hitting back at D Roopa, Sindhuri said the allegations were baseless and screenshots picked from social media posts / WhatsApp Status, which are falsely being used to scandalise her. Sindhuri also said Roopa was doing so out of “personal hatred” and that she needs counselling.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday served notices over the spat and issued a gag order to rein them in.

As per IANS, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to go to the media or share anything on social media against each other. Under Secretary James Tarakan issued the notices and warned them against violating rules.

“In spite of having a forum to file your objections and complaints, you have gone to the media causing severe embarrassment and bringing disrepute to the government," the notice stated.

Strict orders have been given to both officers not to go to the media and follow the circular of Service Rules and maintain discipline.

Earlier on Monday, embarrassed with the behaviour and allegations put forth out in public, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered a strict action against both the erring officers.

“They must be punished. I have already spoken to DG and the CM is also thinking about this. There are conduct rules. We’ll see if there are any rules that say if they can speak like this, make allegations this way. They had been warned before… this is under Chief Minister’s observation, he’ll take a decision on this,” said Jnanendra.

(With inputs from Akshara DM)

