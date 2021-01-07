K'taka Launches Scheme to Give Financial Aid to Brahmin Brides Who Marry Within Community, Oppn Calls it ‘Regressive’

The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board has introduced two new schemes for the welfare of the Brahmin brides in the state namely Arundhati and the Maitreyi scheme.

The schemes have been launched to provide financial aid to the brides. Under Arundhati Scheme, the family of the bride will be given Rs 25,000 for the marriage while under the Scheme, the board will be offering Rs 3 lakh to the bride if she marries a priest, Archakras and Purohits.

As many as 550 families and nearly 25 families will be benefited from Arundhati and Maitreyi Scheme respectively.

As per a report by The News Minute, HS Sachidananda, the director of the board stated, “We have set some restrictions on the people who can avail these schemes. The family has to produce a certificate citing they are from the economically backward class. Moreover, they have to also belong to the (Brahmin) community,”.

Apart from this, the scheme has also placed several restrictions on who can avail of the scheme.

“The couple has to be married for at least five years. The couples can register online on the website of the board," clarified Sachidananda.

Upon asking what led them to launch such a scheme, Sachidananda said, “We want to uplift the people who come from poor economic backgrounds, especially the priests. They have a difficult time surviving because of work uncertainty. They can use the money we give and set up a small business to earn their living.”

However, the scheme has come under the scanner by the opposition who deem it as being regressive and anti-woman in nature.

Taking a dig at the government, YB Srivatsa, the National Campaign Head for Youth wing of Congress said, “Why is marriage the only area of a woman's life the Brahmin Development Board can think of? Why can't they give loans to Brahmin women entrepreneurs? Why not fund the education of poor Brahmin girls?”