K'taka Locals Take Bath in Mud Water to Protest Damaged Roads, Here's How People Have Protested Against Civic Issues in Past

In a unique protest, locals in Karnataka took bath in the mud water accumulated on the road of Hulikeri in Tumkur district to highlight the poor condition of the roads.

The residents said that despite repeated pleas to the authorities to repair the roads, no action was taken so far. About 4 km of the road is completely flooded after heavy rains in the last few days.

While taking the bath, the villagers shouted slogans against the government and poured the slush over their body, a report in ANI said. The protest was aimed at garnering the attention of elusive officials after a nearly four kilometres of stretch was water-logged.

The continuous rains have battered Bengaluru in the last few days with waterlogging reported in several parts of the city. Last month, the tech hub experienced a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city.

This isn’t the first time that people have taken to unique moves to protest against waterlogging and potholes.

Yama Dharmaraja Near Potholes

Earlier this year, Bengaluru residents registered a similar protest to protest against potholes. A video which went viral on social media showed residents of Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, who resorted to a unique method to protest against potholes in the neighbourhood’s roads.

In a viral clip, a person dressed as ‘Yama Dharmaraja’, who is basically the god of death in Hindu mythology, was seen pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.

“Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka,” read the caption of the video.

Agra Colonies Renamed ‘Narak Puri’, ‘Keechad Nagar’

Earlier this month, Agra residents come up with an innovative way to register their protest against various issues like bad roads and waterlogging. The frustrated locals have put up signboards “renaming” their colonies: Narak Puri, Keechad Nagar, Ghinona Nagar, Badbu Vihar, Nala Sarovar and the like after struggling with waterlogging woes.

A local said that they resorted to this unique move after they didn’t receive any help from the district administration.

Yoga, Bath in Potholes in Kerala

Two youths from Pandikkad in Malappuram district of Kerala staged a similar protest by taking a bath and performing yoga in a pothole in August this year.

The two social workers- Hamza Porali and Azhar Mohammed set out with a bucket, mug, soap and a bath towel to the road. Then the two selected one of the deepest potholes on the road connecting Pandikkad and Palakkad.

The locals tried many times to raise the issue of the poor condition of the roads and held several protests. However, there wasn’t any solution. So, the activists took to this unique style to protest to grab public attention.

Photo Shoot Protest Against Pothole-filled Roads

In Kerala’s Malappuram, a bride turned model for a photo shoot on a road full of potholes to protest against the pathetic plight of the roads. The photo shoot had gone viral on social media last month.

The potholes on roads and waterlogging bothered people for a long time here. Hence, the bride conducted the photo shoot to protest against the inaction of authorities.

