K'taka Man in Quarantine Facility Kills Self Despite Testing Negative for Covid-19, Kin Blame Stigma

A 53-year-old man committed suicide at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Karnataka on Sunday. He was found hanging inside the bathroom of the facility in Chikkamagaluru a day after his test results came out negative.

The man was lodged in a Covid care center at Karnataka State Open University's building on May 19 after he showed symptoms of influenza-like illness such as sore throat, fever, and cough. His throat and nasal swabs were collected at Koppa general hospital before he was taken to the quarantine facility.

He was also suffering from hemorrhoids and was taken to the isolation ward at the district hospital on May 20, where he was being treated. He tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday and was informed about his results the same night.

"On Sunday morning, the patient was missing from his bed when doctors arrived for the routine checkup. When they looked for him, he was found hanging in the bathroom. He was not anxious or did not show any other signs during counseling. But when his relatives arrived to take his body, they said that he had spoken to them over the phone about the stigma surrounding Covid-19 back in his village, said Dr Mohan Kumar, district surgeon.

Kumar added that even when the doctors informed the patient about his test result, he did not seem to accept it.

This is the third suicide case in the state related to Covid-19.

(If you or anyone you know is facing mental health issues, contact state helpline 104 for support.)