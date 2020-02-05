Take the pledge to vote

K'taka Man Kidnaps Niece, Forcibly Marries Her in Car as His Friends Film Video; Accused Held

The accused, Manu, 30, made his friends take a video of him tying the ‘mangalsutra’ around the woman’s neck. Another video of one of the men teasing her and pinching her cheeks has made it to video-sharing app Tik Tok.

Deepa Balakrishnan

February 5, 2020
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police on Wednesday cracked a case of kidnapping after coming across a video in which a man can be seen forcibly tying a ‘mangalsutra’ around a girl's neck in a car even as she screams and tries to stop him from going ahead with the act.

Police said a 21-year-old woman from Hassan district was forced into a car by her own maternal uncle when she was waiting at a bus stop on her way back home after work on Monday.

The accused, Manu, 30, made his friends take a video of him tying the ‘mangalsutra’ around the woman’s neck. Another video of one of the men teasing her and pinching her cheeks has made it to video-sharing app Tik Tok.

The girl is heard shrieking in the video, covering her face and neck in a bid to resist her uncle from tie the mangalsutra, even as the accused's friend holds her head and help Manu finish the job.

Manu and his friends, identified as Vinay, Praveen and Sandeep, later took her to a temple where the accused garlanded her, put on a toe-ring and went through all the symbolic rituals of marriage. All of this was photographed by his friends.

The woman’s parents lodged a missing complaint on Tuesday morning. The woman was rescued from neighbouring Ramanagara district and the four men were arrested on Wednesday.

"Right now, it is just a missing case, but we will convert it to kidnapping and add charges of outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused had proposed to the woman, but her family had rejected his proposal, after which he kidnapped her and forcibly tried to marry her,” said Hassan Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Gowda.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
