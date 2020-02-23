Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Worried Over Revenue Tricking Out, K'taka Minister Pitches for 'Guaranteed' Option of Casinos. But Makes U-turn Seconds Later

Tourism minister CT Ravi said that casino 'guarantees' to attract tourists. But also added that Karnataka 'does not need to create anything and only needs to promote existing assets like heritage tourism'.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:February 23, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Worried Over Revenue Tricking Out, K'taka Minister Pitches for 'Guaranteed' Option of Casinos. But Makes U-turn Seconds Later
(Image only for representational purpose)

Bengaluru: Karnataka tourism minister CT Ravi is mulling over allowing casinos in the state as one of the ways to attract more tourists. Among the several measures that could boost tourism, casino "guarantees" to attract tourists, he said.

"There has been no discussion on this as yet. People go to Las Vegas, Phuket, Sri Lanka, Goa and spend our money there. Our revenue is lost there. If we can stop people from going, I support that but we can't do that. Instead, we need to find a way to have the money circulate here itself, generate jobs here," said CT Ravi.

"I have pointed out to what attracts tourists to these places. In our state, we don't need to create anything. We only need to promote what we have. We can have village tourism, season tourism, heritage tourism, food tourism that would all attract tourists. Among the many things, casinos guarantee to attract tourists," he added.

Congress leader HK Patil, however, said this is against the state's culture.

"It is wrong even if minister Ravi is thinking about it. Attracting people to gambling is not our culture. Karnataka cannot be developed like Thailand. Karnataka can be developed like Karnataka only," said Patil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram