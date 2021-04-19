india

K'taka MLC Tests Positive For Covid-19
1-MIN READ

K'taka MLC Tests Positive For Covid-19

Representative image

Representative image

MLC Harish Kumar has been unwell after returning from campaigning in the by-elections in the state and went for a test on Sunday.

Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president and MLC Harish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to a private hospital here, party sources said.

The MLC tested positive for the dreaded virus on Sunday, they added. Kumar has been unwell after returning from campaigning in the by-elections in the state and went for a test on Sunday.

Though asymptomatic, he was hospitalised as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

first published:April 19, 2021, 15:30 IST