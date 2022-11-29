K’taka Police Holds High-level Meet with Maha Counterpart Ahead of SC Hearing on Border Dispute

As the Supreme Court is set to hear decades old Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute on Wednesday, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Alok Kumar on Tuesday held a high-level Inter-border coordination meeting with state police and Maharashtra police in the border town of Nippani in Belagavi district to avoid any kind of untoward situation in border areas.

The delegation from Karnataka was led by ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar who was accompanied by the Belagavi Police Commissioner, Belagavi Superintendent of Police, 2 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police while SPs from Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and Bidar joined virtually.

Meanwhile, from Maharashtra, Sawantwadi Deputy SP and 2 CPIs were present physically and SPs from Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Sindhudurg attended the meeting virtually.

“Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Karnataka – Maharashtra border dispute, to avoid any kind of tense atmosphere, a high-level Inter-border coordination meeting was held. All attempts to maintain law and order on the ground will be ensured,” said ADGP Alok Kumar.

ADGP Alok Kumar with a bright smile on his face also presented roses to the bus passengers and drivers traveling from Maharashtra to Karnataka to spread the message of brotherhood.

Speaking about the special arrangements on border areas, the ADGP said that police have decided to form joint checkposts at three places on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, and 21 checkposts in the Belagavi district alone. All the arrangements will come into place from today evening only.

“We have decided to form joint checkposts at three places in Kagwad, Nippani, and Sankeshwar. And 21 check posts in the Belagavi district. So far we don’t feel there will be a need to deploy more KSP but more decisions will be taken as per the situation tomorrow,” said the ADGP.

Even though Karnataka buses were targeted and vandalised last week, the state government has decided to keep the government buses running in the border areas and the decision to halt the bus services will be decided as the hearing of the Supreme Court.

“From Karnataka, 429 KSRTC buses travel to Maharashtra, and 176 from Maharashtra come to Karnataka, to ensure that there should be no problem for people, we have also held a discussion with the neighbouring state police and the appropriate decision about the transportation services will be taken by observing the apex court hearing," the ADGP said.

Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are slated to visit Belagavi on the invitation of the Madhyawarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on December 3. The ADGP said that any activity that creates law and order problems will not be allowed.

The latest trigger for the festering issue to come to another full-blown controversy was Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on November 21 appointing a ministerial committee consisting of Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to monitor the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row and track the court case on the Belagavi border dispute.

