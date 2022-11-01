K’taka Seer Suicide: Engineering Student Shot Private Videos; Lawyer, Rival Mutt Seer Also Involved, Say Police

In the latest development related to Lingayat seer Basavalingeshwara Swami’s suicide, Police revealed that a 21-year-old engineering student filmed his private videos in order to “expose and blackmail” him. The female student identified as Neelambike alias Chandu was arrested on Sunday, along with seer Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kannur Math, and an advocate Mahadevaiah.

According to Police, the second year college student from Doddaballapura had some fued and misunderstanding with the Kunchagal Bande Math seer, which is why she made CDs of his videos and sent them to several people. Police said they found a couple of pages of a purported death note of the seer, in which he is said to have blamed some people for harassing and blackmailing him, a PTI report said.

According to NDTV, Basavalinga Swami was befriended by the engineering student, who then shot private videos of him in an attempt to “honeytrap” him, the Police said. Apart from the videos, some call recordings were allegedly used by the woman and Mrityunjaya Swami, to blackmail Basavalinga Swami. According to the police, they have seized three videos.

The head of the math at Kempupura in Magadi taluk that has a history of over 400 years was found hanging from a window grille of the puja house on the premises of the math on October 24.

“During the investigation into the Bande Math seer suicide case, we identified that Neelambike alias Chandu, aged 21, had made the video, She is a second year student of engineering in Doddaballapura. Also, Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kannur Math, and an advocate Mahadevaiah were involved,” said Ramanagara SP K Santosh Babu, a PTI report said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the trio had planned a video as they had some kind of misunderstanding and discontentment with the Bande Math seer. Therefore, they intended to expose him and made the CDs of the video and sent them to several people, said the police official.

The police said they do not want to share the reasons for discontentment or misunderstanding the deceased seer and the trio had shared, citing ongoing investigation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

