K'taka to Take Action against Schools Demanding Fees for Next Academic Year in Violation of Govt Order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday said action would be initiated against school management demanding fees for the academic year 2020-2021.

The circular was put out by the Department of Public Instruction after some parents complained that schools were demanding fees for the upcoming academic year.

"It has come to the department's notice that school managements have sent letters, emails and sms to parents asking them to pay the fee for the academic year 2020-21. As per our earlier order, all admissions to government, aided and unaided schools for the 2020-2021 academic year has been postponed until further notice," the order said.

"If any school management is found demanding fee violating the order, action will be taken and the school's licence may also be cancelled," it said.

Several anonymous complaints sent to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the school had asked them to pay tuition and transport fees by April 15, 2020.

On March 24, the department had issued a circular stating all admissions -- new and admissions to higher classes - have been postponed considering the ongoing Covid19 crisis, until further orders.

