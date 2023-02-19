CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

K’taka: Unable to Pay for iPhone, 20-Year-Old Murders Delivery Boy & Burns Body; CCTV Clip Leads to Arrest

Accused Hemanth Dutt was caught on CCTV camera buying petrol to burn the dead body of the victim in Hassan (News18 Photo)

Accused Hemanth Dutt was caught on CCTV camera buying petrol to burn the dead body of the victim in Hassan (News18 Photo)

The shocking incident took place in Arasikere in Hassan on February 7th when the accused Hemanth Dutt received delivery of an iPhone that he had ordered.

Unable to pay for an iPhone that he ordered, a 20-year-old man stabbed an E-Kart delivery boy in Karnataka’s Hassan. The youngster reportedly kept the body at his residence for three days before burning the body in a bid to get away with murder, according to police.

The shocking incident took place in Arasikere in Hassan on February 7th when the accused Hemanth Dutt received delivery of an iPhone that he had ordered.

Hemanth Naik - an E-Kart delivery boy was murdered in Karnataka’s Hassan (News18 Photo)

Incidentally, the accused shared his first name with the victim. Hemanth Naik was reportedly stabbed multiple times. He died on the spot.

According to the police, when Naik arrived at Dutt’s residence to deliver the second hand iPhone, the culprit asked the delivery boy to sit inside his house. He told him that he would soon return with the money from his room. Dutt came out with a knife instead and allegedly stabbed the delivery boy multiple times.

Hassan Police at the spot where the accused reportedly burnt the body of the victim (News18 Photo)

Following the incident, the accused held on to the dead body, tied up in a sack, at his residence for 3 days. He planned to burn the body at some point on the outskirts of the town.

Dutt prepared for disposing of the body. To destroy evidence, he bought petrol and rode the dead body to a railway station nearby on his two-wheeler, where he burned it.

He was caught thanks to CCTV footage that captured him both buying petrol and carrying the dead body. He was arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.

