K'taka Villagers Return Money Paid as Fine by Dalit Man Seeking Dasara Procession to Pass by His House

A Dalit man was asked to pay Rs 50,000 as fine when he complained against the local temple authorities for refusing to take the annual dasara procession through the lanes of his house in Chamrajnagar district of Karnataka.

The man, identified as Ningaraju from Honnur taluk, had approached the temple authorities regarding the local Chamundeshwari temple that came under the Muzrai department sees an annual procession being taken out with the deity across the village. He requested that the idol is also brought to the lanes where members of the Adi Karnataka (a sub-caste) community live.

Following a meeting, locals decided that the village will continue to hold the procession following the old route. When Ningaraju objected to the villager’s decision, he was made to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

Soon after, the village tehsildar was apprised of the situation, he convened another meeting of the villagers and asked them to return the money to Ningaraju.

Sudharshan, the telsildar, said due to the coronavirus pandemic, no procession will be allowed in any case, while maintaining that there no discrimination as all the villagers belong to the same community.

“The money has been returned to the person concerned. We were just made aware that the temple comes under Muzrai department. Since there is no written complaint, there is no other issue", Sudharshan told News18.