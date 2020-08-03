K'taka Witnesses Heavy Rainfall and Mudslides in Several Places, Orange Alert Issued for 7 Districts

Several districts in Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Monday leading to mudslides and traffic congestion in some places. An orange alert was issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for the next four days.

Due to heavy rains, mudslides occurred at the Charmadi ghat causing immense trouble to commuters. Mudslides had last occurred on this route in August 2019 blocking traffic.

After Kodagu district witnessed heavy rainfall, 4,750 cusecs of water was released from the Harangi dam with all four gates of the dam being opened. The district administration has alerted people living downstream in view of the situation.

In the interior of southern Karnataka, there would be isolated to scattered light or moderate rains along with strong surface winds over Davanagere, Chamrajanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural & Bengaluru Urban districts.

Isolated very light to light rains are likely over the remaining districts of the region, the state disaster management cell said.

In north interior Karnataka, scattered light to moderate rains at isolated places and heavy rains are likely over Belagavi district, while scattered light to moderate rains associated with strong winds at times are likely over Bidar, Kalburgi and Vijayapura, Dharwad and Haveri districts.

The remaining districts of the region may see isolated very light to light rains.

In the Malnad region, widespread light to moderate rains associated with strong winds at times with heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts.

In coastal Karnataka, widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with strong winds, at times, scattered very heavy rains likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts.