K’taka’s Brides & Prejudice: 200 Bachelors to Walk 105 Km to Seek ‘God’s Help’ to Find ‘Match Made in Heaven’

D P Mallesh is among the 200 single men who will undertake a 120-km padayatra to the propitious Male Mahadeshwara Hills temple in the hope of getting a bride.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Karnataka’s Maddur taluka, is perturbed about how women in his village want to marry only those who live in a big city like Bengaluru. Maddur is 80 km away from Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

“For the past four to five years, I have been searching for a suitable girl to marry. I have met girls whose proposals came to us for marriage. They (girls) say they will only marry boys from the city. Nobody wants to marry their daughter to a farmer or an agriculturist like me,” Mallesh told News18, as he prepares to walk from February 23.

This unique padayatra will start from KM Doddi village in Maddur taluka on February 23 and the men will cover 105 km on foot over three days to reach MM Hills on February 25.

THE PADAYATRA

Called ‘Brahmacharigala Padayatra’ (bachelors’ march), over 200 unmarried men have registered to participate in it, while many of them are also taking up this arduous walk to find ‘mental peace.’

The organiser of the padayatra, K M Shivaprasad, told News18 that the idea to organise this walkathon came when a group of friends, all bachelors, felt the need to seek divine intervention. They thought of advertising this on various social media platforms and, to their surprise, found more bachelors responding to their post.

“We started getting applications from single men from neighbouring Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Chamrajanagara. We have received over 300 applications, but around 210 have confirmed participation in this padayatra,” he said.

‘FARMERS REJECTED’

When asked why they find it difficult to find a bride, Shivaprasad said the parents of the girls who live in Maddur feel that a farmer’s income may not be consistent. “The families feel that marrying their daughters to men from the city, where they may be working in the private or government sector, will secure their future.”

Shivaprasad and his friends, all of whom are above the age of 30, decided to go together to seek the blessings of Mahadeshwara in this ancient sacred temple.

“It’s not just marriage, some men are seeking good fortune and a good harvest, while there are others who are seeking God’s help to resolve personal troubles,” the organiser added.

THE LEGEND OF MAHADESHWARA

Located 3,200 feet above sea level, this popular pilgrim centre is believed to be the place where Saint Mahadeshwara lived between the 14th and 15th century. The local tribal community believes Mahadeshwara performed miracles, rode on a tiger and was an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He was sent to earth to destroy an evil king, Shravanasura. The legend of Mahadeshwara (seven parts) is recounted as an epic by the locals in a folk style called Janapada.

“The sad part is that farmers, too, think like this,” said Mallesh, who claimed he is well-settled with over five acres of farmland, which has been giving him a good yield.

“The children of my women classmates are now of marriageable age, while we are still looking for a life partner,” said another farmer, who is hoping to find a girl with “the grace of god”.

“My parents have been forcing me to marry, but I should find a girl for it, right,” Mallesh asked, adding that he is prepared for inter-caste marriage as well, just that his partner should be able compassionate and loving. “This is what most of us want,” said Mallesh, speaking on behalf of his friends, who did not want to speak directly to News18 as they were embarrassed with the situation.

Mallesh also wants to lead by example and told this reporter how his sister was married to a farmer in the nearby village and not only are they happy, but prosperous as well.

