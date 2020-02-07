Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KTET 2020 Admit Card: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to Release Hall Tickets at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The candidates, who applied for the KTET 2020 examination, can check the admit cards from the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Trending Desk

February 7, 2020
KTET 2020 Admit Card: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to Release Hall Tickets at ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET 2020 Admit Card | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the dates for the release of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Admit Card 2020. According to the notification, the KTET Hall Ticket is expected to be released today. All the candidates who have applied for the KTET 2020 examination can check and download their admit card from the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

As announced earlier, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the State-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on February 15-16, 2020. Once the KTET 2020 Admit Card is available online, the candidates can visit the official website to download it.

KTET Admit Card 2020: Steps to download the hall ticket online

Step 1: Visit the Open the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the available KTET hall ticket link

Step 3: Login using your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will be available on screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The release of the KTET 2020 hall ticket was earlier scheduled for February 5, 2020. However, it was later postponed to February 7 by the KTET officials. The KTET examination is conducted by the Kerala Government Education Board (KGEB) every year to provide eligibility to aspirants as Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Teachers.

