KTET 2020 Admit Card: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to Release Hall Tickets at ktet.kerala.gov.in
The candidates, who applied for the KTET 2020 examination, can check the admit cards from the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Representative image.
KTET 2020 Admit Card | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the dates for the release of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Admit Card 2020. According to the notification, the KTET Hall Ticket is expected to be released today. All the candidates who have applied for the KTET 2020 examination can check and download their admit card from the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
As announced earlier, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the State-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on February 15-16, 2020. Once the KTET 2020 Admit Card is available online, the candidates can visit the official website to download it.
KTET Admit Card 2020: Steps to download the hall ticket online
Step 1: Visit the Open the official website of the KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the available KTET hall ticket link
Step 3: Login using your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The admit card will be available on screen
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
The release of the KTET 2020 hall ticket was earlier scheduled for February 5, 2020. However, it was later postponed to February 7 by the KTET officials. The KTET examination is conducted by the Kerala Government Education Board (KGEB) every year to provide eligibility to aspirants as Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Teachers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- Bushfire Charity Match Moved to Melbourne, Teams Lists Confirmed
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream