KTET Admit Card 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Hall Tickets for June to be Released Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET Admit Card 2019 |The KTET Admit Card 2019 or Kerala TET 2019 Admit Card for June session was released today June 17 (Monday). The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan uploaded the KTET 2019 admit card on its official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. The KTET admit card 2019 has also been published in the two portals: ktet.kerala.gov.in and scert.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, which is popularly known as KTET, is scheduled for June 22 and June 29. The entrance exam is conducted for recruitment of teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in the state of Kerala.

The paper I and II of KTET 2019 will be conducted on June 22, June 29 respectively in two shifts. Candidates planning to sit for the examination can download the KTET admit card 2019, as without the same their entry to exam hall will be prohibited. Further, candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps for availing the hall ticket.

Steps to download KTET admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check for a tab reading 'Download KTET admit card 2019'

Step 3: Click on it and you will be redirected to candidate login page

Step 4: Enter your registered application number/date of birth and submit the details

Step 5: The Kerala TET 2019 Admit Card will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout

Check details like roll number, exam center address, and time slot printed on the KTET admit card. Take the copy of hall ticket on the exam day along with any one of the photo identification documents. Earlier, the result of KTET for January session was declared on March 30.