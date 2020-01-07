KTET Result 2019 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released Kerala TET Result 2019 on January 6, Tuesday. The KTET 2019 result was published by Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan on its official website atktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019, can check their score by visiting the official website. The exam conducting authority organised the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 from November 16, 2019 to November 24, 2019.

Candidates can check Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 via direct link here https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_nov_2019/index.php. Candidates should note that they will be asked to enter their registration number and date of birth inorder to check result.

KTET November 2019 Result: Steps to check score

Candidates should follow the below-listed to check their the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 result.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Look for KTET November 2019 result and click on it

Step 3: Select the category and enter register number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on check results

Step 4: Download KTET November 2019 Result and take a printout for future use

According to the official website, “the RTE Act 2009 directs the State to ensure the quality requirement for recruitment of teachers. The persons recruited as teachers should possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.”

