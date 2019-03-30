LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
KTET Result 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Teacher Eligibility Test Result at ktet.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Commissioner of Government Examinations, Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result for teacher eligibility test at its official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
KTET Result 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Teacher Eligibility Test Result at ktet.kerala.gov.in
KTET Result 2019 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the result of the KTET exam 2019 today. The Kerala Commissioner of Government Examinations, Pareeksha Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram has declared the result for teacher eligibility test at its official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in the state of Kerala. Earlier the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had also released the answer keys for all the four categories. The TET exam for Kerala schools was held on February 2 for category 1 and 2 and on February 4 for category 3. The category 4 paper was held on February 6. The result has been declared separately for all the four categories.

Click on the direct link for KTET Result 2019 here

How to Check KTET Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the Kerala TET result link

Step 3. Fill in your category, registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Your KTET result 2019 will be displayed. Download it and keep for future reference
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
