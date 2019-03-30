English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
KTET Result 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Teacher Eligibility Test Result at ktet.kerala.gov.in
The Kerala Commissioner of Government Examinations, Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the result for teacher eligibility test at its official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
KTET Result 2019 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the result of the KTET exam 2019 today. The Kerala Commissioner of Government Examinations, Pareeksha Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram has declared the result for teacher eligibility test at its official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in the state of Kerala. Earlier the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had also released the answer keys for all the four categories. The TET exam for Kerala schools was held on February 2 for category 1 and 2 and on February 4 for category 3. The category 4 paper was held on February 6. The result has been declared separately for all the four categories.
Click on the direct link for KTET Result 2019 here
How to Check KTET Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the Kerala TET result link
Step 3. Fill in your category, registration number and date of birth
Step 4. Your KTET result 2019 will be displayed. Download it and keep for future reference
