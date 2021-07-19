KTR Inaugurates Fin Services Giant Goldman Sachs, To Hire 2500 Techies By 2023

In yet another significant development, Telangana gets a noted financial company at the IT hub of Madhapur in its capital city here.

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT and K Taraka Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Goldman Sachs at Rayadurgam in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the new company will provide financial, banking and insurance services.

The government provides necessary permissions in two weeks and facilities to the companies roping in with investments and providing jobs in a hassle-free manner, he said.

Rao also said that Goldman Sachs will give about 2,500 jobs and give priority to local talent. The Telangana government is in the forefront to support the companies to provide financial services and those invest and expand.

The company said that it opened the office in the city as part of its commitment to expand its global centre for engineering and business innovation in India.

It will provide consumer banking, business analytics, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and block-chain services.

Last March, the company became remotely operational with just 250 techies, to have 800 staff by 2021 end. It plans to enhance its manpower to 2,500 by 2023, the company informed.

The company Chairman and CEO David M Soloman said the new office will serve as a crucial innovation hub as part of its wide range of businesses at the global level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here