KTR Seeks Collector Report on Rats Damaging Vendor's Rs 2 Lakh in Mahabubabad

After the incident of a vegetable vendor in Mahabubabad losing his hard-earned money took the social media by storm, IT and Municipal Minister K Taraka Rama Rao sought a report on Sunday.

KT Rama Rao reacted swiftly to the incident as the issue went viral in various news channels and newspapers publishing the incident and the pathetic condition of the victim. Redya Naik saved Rs 2 lakhs which are in Rs 500 notes denomination after selling vegetables and got some loans towards treatment and expenditure. However, he locked the amount in the cupboard which was bitten by the rats. Thus the amount was not wrapped properly which led to being tampered with by the rats in his house. With this the old man of Chandru Naik Thanda expressed unhappiness.

The minister’s response comes at a time when the old man saved Rs 2 lakhs after earning by selling vegetables and got some loans.

He tried to use the money in the open market only to be denied by traders, Banks, and hospitals for about four days which added to his woes. He also got advice from the bank officials to contact the RBI officials in Hyderabad.

On this KT Rama Rao instructed Mahabubabad district Collector to inquire into the incident at Chandru Naik Thanda and file a report and extend necessary help.

It is likely that the minister is to extend all support and treatment towards health services the victim required.

The incident moved one and all as it occurred at a remote Thanda wherein a vegetable vendor Redya Naik lost his Rs 2 lakhs in his cupboard damaged by rats.

People who got glued to the televisions have expressed grief at the incident and the minister responded.

The minister instructed the district administration to find out details and see that he gets all help like medical services.

Following KTR’s directions, the district administration went to the victim’s house and took the details, and gave a report.

Also, ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod asked the officials to help Redya Naik. She instructed the officials to provide help to the victim and submit a report. It is to be seen what help the government is to extend to the victim. Rathod said that the victim will get some financial assistance and treatment required. She instructed the officials to get a report and find details to provide Redya Naik necessary help.

