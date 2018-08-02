English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
KTU B.Tech 2nd Semester Results out at ktu.edu.in, Check Now!
The regular classes for odd semesters have also started on Wednesday i.e. 1st August 2018 at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala.
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University
KTU B.Tech 2nd Semester Result has been released by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University), Kerala on its official website - ktu.edu.in. The 2nd Semester B.Tech examinations were conducted by the varsity in the month of April 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website to check the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check KTU B.Tech 2nd Semester results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ktu.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘B.Tech S2 (R & S) Exam Results published’ under ‘Announcements’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Results of various colleges will display in a PDF file
Step 4 – Click on ‘View Results’ against your college name
Step 5 – a PDF file will display
Step 6 – Download the results and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://ktu.edu.in/eu/res/viewExamResults.htm?examDefIdEnr=bDiGV0hKlhm7hR9PAV7ze0ikkG6su3FCiDY97D%2B%2Ff8U%3D&type=J4os5GAyLkyR6B1uVBkm2BiytHbgWUA%2BfzBzPaM8t9I%3D&publishId=0hq7%2Fw9sRQcB%2FUSu4N897LJocfviBoptwFLj5y4TLk0%3D
