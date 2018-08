KTU B.Tech 2nd Semester Results out at ktu.edu.in, Check Now!

KTU B.Tech 2nd Semester Result has been released by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University), Kerala on its official website - ktu.edu.in. The 2nd Semester B.Tech examinations were conducted by the varsity in the month of April 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website to check the results by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ktu.edu.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘B.Tech S2 (R & S) Exam Results published’ under ‘Announcements’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Results of various colleges will display in a PDF fileStep 4 – Click on ‘View Results’ against your college nameStep 5 – a PDF file will displayStep 6 – Download the results and take a printout for further referenceThe regular classes for odd semesters have also started on Wednesday i.e. 1st August 2018 at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala.