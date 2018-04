KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018 declared at kuhs.ac.in; Check Now!

KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018 for Third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) and Second year Pharm D supplementary examinations have been declared by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on its official website – kuhs.ac.in. KUHS had organized the supplementary exams for the above mentioned courses in January 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kuhs.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Examinations’ tabStep 3 – Click on ‘ Exam Results ’ urlStep 4 – Click on ‘Pharmacy’ tabStep 5 – Click on the result url you wish to check viz:OrStep 6 – Again click on ‘Result’Step 7 – Enter your Registration Number and Captcha, and click on SubmitStep 8 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceThe varsity had earlier released the results of ‘Retotal’ for Second Year B.Pharm Supplementary Examination December 2017, First/Third/Fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 and M Pharm Part I Supplementary Examinations February 2018 on its official website.