GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018 declared at kuhs.ac.in; Check Now!

The varsity had earlier released the results of ‘Retotal’ for Second Year B.Pharm Supplementary Examination December 2017, First/Third/Fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 and M Pharm Part I Supplementary Examinations February 2018 on its official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 20, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018 declared at kuhs.ac.in; Check Now!
Kerala University of Health Sciences
KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018 for Third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) and Second year Pharm D supplementary examinations have been declared by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on its official website – kuhs.ac.in. KUHS had organized the supplementary exams for the above mentioned courses in January 2018, earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to check KUHS Pharmacy Supply Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://kuhs.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examinations’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Exam Results’ url
Step 4 – Click on ‘Pharmacy’ tab
Step 5 – Click on the result url you wish to check viz:
Third Year B Pharm Supplementary Examination January 2018
Or
Second Year Pharm D Supplementary Examination January 2018
Step 6 – Again click on ‘Result’
Step 7 – Enter your Registration Number and Captcha, and click on Submit
Step 8 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

The varsity had earlier released the results of ‘Retotal’ for Second Year B.Pharm Supplementary Examination December 2017, First/Third/Fifth year Pharm D Supplementary Examinations December 2017 and M Pharm Part I Supplementary Examinations February 2018 on its official website.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You