Kulbhushan Jadhav: Case History of an Alleged Indian Spy

New Delhi: On April 10, 2017, former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death in a Field General Court Martial after a three-and-a-half month secret trial by Pakistan. Jadhav is accused of espionage and his alleged links to India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The Pakistani court sentenced Jadhav to death on charges that he was dealing with Balochistan freedom fighters. Three years after Jadhav’s arrest on March 3, 2016 and two years after his death sentencing, the alleged Indian spy is set to face the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17.

Before the verdict, which could possibly set the course of relations between two South Asian neighbours, News18 tracks the developments of the international trial since the arrest.

- March 2016: Jadhav was arrested by the Pakistan military on the Iran border. He was charged with terrorism, espionage and sabotage by the counter terrorism court in Quetta.

Soon after his arrest, Pakistan released a confessional video of Jadhav. In the video, Jadhav was heard saying that he is a serving Indian naval officer. Indian acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian navy officer, but denied the allegation of any current connections to the Indian government.

- December 2016: Following the release of the confessional video, former Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz admitted that the government was presented with “insufficient evidence” on the alleged Indian spy.

- January 2017: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi presented a dossier on “India’s interference and terrorism in Pakistan” in a meeting with the then newly elected Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Pakistan submitted the dossiers along with a letter from Aziz.

- March 2017: With the matter escalating to the UN, India and Pakistan were intertwined in a battle at the international platform. A year after Jadhav’s arrest, Aziz declared that his government was not considering to extradite him.

This announcement created much furore as India immediately asks its neighbour to follow established international practice and norms while dealing with foreign nationals in its custody.

- April 2017: The Pakistani military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed the death sentencing of Jadhav after the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found him guilty of all the charges.

Jadhav was tried under Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, and Section 3 of Official Secrets Act, 1923. He was provided with a legal counsel in accordance with provisions of the law of the land.

Protesting against the death sentence, Indian officials reportedly stalled the release of 12 Pakistani prisoners. Then foreign secretary and now Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also summoned the then Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a strongly worded demarche.

Pakistan’s former Defence Minister Khwaja Asif addressed the Pakistani Senate criticising India’s response to the Jadhav conviction. He said that Jadhav can appeal before the Army chief and the President in 60 days and that the country would follow legal course in the matter.

Soon after, the sentencing of Jadhav was linked to a missing Pakistani army officer in Nepal. Lt. Col. (retd.) Muhammad Habib Zahir landed in Kathmandu a week before Jadhav’s arrest and was looking for a job. His family and friends told Pakistani media that he may have been kidnapped by Indian agencies.

On April 13, the Pakistani military said there would not be any compromise on the death sentence. This development came amid speculation in Islamabad about a possible swap of Jadhav with the missing Pakistani army officer.

A day later, the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad met the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan regarding Jadhav’s arrest. In the meeting, India sought consular access to Jadhav and demanded a certified copy of the chargesheet as well as the judgement.

Pakistan defended its stand of denying India consular access multiple times earlier by stating that its neighbour too had not given consular access to many Pakistani prisoners in the past despite repeated requests.

What followed were further requests of consular access to Jadhav that were denied. On April 26, 2017, Pakistan denied India’s 16th request for consular access. Jadhav’s mother also submitted a letter of appeal to the Pakistani government.

Requests for consular access to Jadhav were made on the grounds of having no information on his physical well-being and location. India stated that denying consular access violated a bilateral agreement between the two countries. Pakistan rejected these assertions.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Lahore High Court Bar Association said that it would act against any lawyer who extended services to Jadhav. This was also the time when New Delhi cancelled maritime talks between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

- May 2017: After repeated rejections for consular access, on May 8, 2017, India moved a petition at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking justice for the alleged Indian spy. India said refusal for consular access violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and that Jadhav had been detained illegally.

A day later, the ICJ put a stay on Jadhav’s death sentence. After the international tribunal announced that there would be public hearing in the case, India and Pakistan presented their arguments.

After the public hearings, the ICJ stayed the execution on May 18. The court said that India should have been given consular access to its citizen as per the Vienna Convention.

The Court also ordered Pakistan to take all measure to ensure that Jadhav is not executed.

- June 2017: Jadhav filed a mercy petition with a confessional statement with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

- December 2017: On December 2017, Pakistani authorities allowed Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on humanitarian grounds. It allowed them to be accompanied by an Indian embassy official as requested by New Delhi.

- April 2018: On April 17, 2018 India submitted its second round of reply in the court. This came after Pakistan submitted its first counter memorial on December 12, 2017.

- July 2018: On July 17, 2018, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Director India, Fareha Bugti, submitted its 400-page rejoinder to India’s last reply. This was the second counter memorial that Pakistan submitted in the ICJ in the case.

- October 2018: A statement issued by the ICJ on October 2, 2018, announced that the principal judicial organ of the UN will hold a four-day public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case starting February 18, 2019.

The hearings were streamed live and were made available on demand in English and French on the Court’s website as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.

- November 2018: Towards the end of 2018, former Foreign Affairs Ministry Sushma Swaraj sought diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jhadav.

- February 2019: Four-day public hearing was held.

India based its case on two broad issues — breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution. India also urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav's death sentence and order his immediate release.

Pakistan, on its part, insisted that the Indian Navy officer was a “spy” and not a businessman.