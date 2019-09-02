Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: Indian Envoy Meets Former Naval Officer After Pak Grants Consular Access

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: India’s deputy high commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached the ministry of foreign affairs to meet former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav after India accepted Pakistan’s offer of consular access. On Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, will get access on Monday "in line with the ICJ judgement and state laws".
"Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan," Faisal tweeted.
Sep 2, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
In New Delhi, official sources said Charge d' Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav.
Sep 2, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
However, it did not identify the Indian diplomat who met the retired Indian Navy officer. The venue of the meeting is not immediately known.
Sep 2, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
The meeting between a senior Indian diplomat and the convicted Indian spy is currently underway after Pakistan formally granted the consular access to him in line with the decision of International Court of Justice, the Express Tribune reports.
Sep 2, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
Indian Envoy Meets Jadhav | Senior Indian diplomat meets Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad after Pakistan grants consular access, PTI quotes Pak media report.
Sep 2, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
An FIR was registered on Thursday against six people in the case. Police have arrested one of the suspects named Arsalan, a friend of the Hassan, who is also the prime accused in the case and currently on a pre-arrest bail. Police on Saturday detained 10 more people, including relatives and friends of Hassan, in connection with the case.
Sep 2, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)
The girl, who is the daughter of a Sikh priest, was on Friday sent to Darul Aman (shelter home) on a court order after she told the judge that she married Mohammad Hassan of her locality with her own free will. Kaur's family alleged that she was converted to Islam at gunpoint and forced to marry a Muslim boy. Her family says she is 18 years of age.
Sep 2, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)
Outrage in India Over 'Conversion' | The alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh teen to Islam in Pakistan has sparked massive outrage among the members of the religious community across India.
Sep 2, 2019 11:57 am (IST)
Sikh Protests Outside Pakistan Embassy | Meanwhile, members of Sikh community protest against forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan. They are also demanding the safety of Sikh families residing there. A Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan.
Delhi: Members of Sikh community protest against forceful conversion of minorities in Pakistan. They are also demanding the safety of Sikh families residing there. A Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ZEe292vgi3
Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Sep 2, 2019 11:51 am (IST)
In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. Based on the judgment of the International Court of Justice, we had asked for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access." "Let us see the response we get from the Pakistani side," he added.
Sep 2, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Pakistan's offer had come amidst fresh India-Pakistan tensions, which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
Sep 2, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Indian Envoy Reaches Pakistan | India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia, who reached Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav today, is holding a meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs's (MoFA) Mohammad Faisal.
#UPDATE: The meeting between India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs's (MoFA) Mohammad Faisal, begins. https://t.co/rGPaOo2jYu
“Today, after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Jadhav. Indian Charge d' Affaires, Shri Gaurav Ahluwalia, will be meeting Jadhav. We hope that Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders,” he said.
Sep 2, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
Sources aware of the development said, “India had been seeking consular access to Jadhav for the past three years. The matter of denial of consular access was taken to ICJ by India. The court gave a unanimous decision in favour of India.
Sep 2, 2019 11:38 am (IST)
Sep 2, 2019 11:37 am (IST)
India Accepts Pak Offer of Consular Access to Jadhav | A day after Pakistan offered India consular access to retired Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, sources in the government said the proposal had been accepted. Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal yesterday said Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, will get access on Monday "in line with the ICJ judgement and state laws".
Earlier, addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Faisal said that Pakistan and India were in contact on the "issue of granting consular access" to Jadhav. On the same day, India said it had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Jadhav from Pakistan and was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels. However, Faisal's tweets on Sunday doesn't say if the consular access is unhindered as demanded by India.
India had sent a communication to Pakistan, virtually turning down Islamabad's conditional offer of providing consular access to Jadhav. Earlier, Pakistan had offered India consular access to Jadhav. The offer had come two weeks after the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.
