Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: Indians Not The Kind Whose Nationality Needs to be Denied, Says Harish Salve

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: India is presenting its final arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in International Court of Justice (ICJ). India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to present its case.
India on Monday had urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to annul Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by a Pakistani military court and order his immediate release, saying the verdict based on a "farcical case" hopelessly fails to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process.
Feb 20, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Judicial review by Pakistan courts has a narrow ambit, they have not interfered with military court decisions many times, lawyer Harish Salve said before the ICJ. Salve is representing India in the Kulbhushan Jhadav case.
Feb 20, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)
Supreme Court of Pakistan has suppressed operation of Peshawar High Court cited by Pakistan, Salve. "On one hand, Pakistan is challenging that judgment in Supreme Court, on the other it is citing it in ICJ," Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
Feb 20, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
International Commission of Jurists and European Parliament have criticised the functioning of Pakistan's Military Courts. Pakistan has defended them by relying on reports by military experts, Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Jadhav has been sent to gallows on the basis of extracted confession, Salve tells ICJ Judges.
Feb 20, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
If Jadhav had been involved in subversive activities, irrespective of whether or not he had an Indian passport, he would have been tried for espionage, Salve said while representing India in ICJ.
Feb 20, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)
Pakistan relied on reports by the Indian press. These articles contradict the facts in Pakistan's FIR, Salve said before the ICJ.
Feb 20, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
India has repeatedly asked for a copy of the judgment convicting Jadhav, and the charges against. There would be no threat to security of Pakistan if they share these documents, Salve added.
Feb 20, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
India denies existence of legal relations treaty with Pakistan, because of the latter's reticence. This was a point I made in the first round that has not been countered by Pakistan, Harish Salve said before the ICJ during the hearing of Kulbhushan Jhadav case.
Feb 20, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Pakistan had relied on Avena case, which goes against them. According to the case, once there is a probability that a detainee is a foreign national, consular access must be granted, lawyer Harish Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
"Bio-data mention that Jadhav was a former Indian Navy officer. This would be proof of his Indian nationality," said Salve. Indian nationals are not the kind whose nationality needs to be denied, he added.
Feb 20, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Pakistan attempted to produce video of Jadhav’s purported confession on February 18, before the oral hearings. The Court had declined to take the video on record. Pakistan attempted to bring evidence which was declined through oral submissions, said Salve before the ICJ.
Feb 20, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Three attempts made by Pakistan to derail proceedings in this Court have failed, Harish Salve alleged.
Feb 20, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Pakistan’s comments deriding Lahore High Court Bar Association yesterday are regrettable. Khawar Qureshi may not be invited to tea by them, Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Speaking on India's criticism of the military courts in Pakistan, Harish Salve said, "This court doesn't need experts to help it decide whether military courts in Pakistan are due process compliant. Pakistan has mischaracterised India's reading of the report on military courts as an attempt to mislead the court."
Feb 20, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
'Shameless and 'arrogant' used many times in Pakistan’s memorial. India takes exception to being insulted before the International Court, Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
In the first round of submissions, Salve urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence and order his immediate release. “Military Courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this Court and should not be sanctified by a direction to them to review and reconsider the case,” he said. Responding to India’s argument, Pakistan called India’s demand for acquittal, release and return of Jadhav as “outlandish”.
Feb 20, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
India will have a maximum of 90 minutes to make its second round of submissions. The four-day trial began Monday at the ICJ headquarters amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.
Feb 20, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing India said there is no Humpty Dumpty allowed in this court. "India believes we have a strong case. When you are strong on the law you hammer the law, when you are strong on facts you hammer facts. And when you have neither you hammer the table. Pakistan has hammered the proverbial table," Salve said.
Feb 20, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
India hammered the facts, while Pakistan hammered the table, said Harish Salve, the lawyer who is representing India in the Kulbhushan Jhadav case, before the ICJ. He also objected to the language used by Pakistan, saying that the word 'shameless' was used at least 5 times.
Feb 20, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
Feb 20, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
The hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case has begun at the ICJ.
Feb 20, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Earlier on Monday, the ad hoc judge for Pakistan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) suffered a cardiac attack during the hearing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, according to a Pakistani media report. Tassaduq Hussain Gillani, 69, suddenly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, however, his health was said to be stable, Abb Takk news reported.
Latest data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through RTI filed by Mission Bhartiyam under Aagahaz-e-Dosti initiative shows that at least 537 Indian citizens or those believed to be Indians are languishing in Pakistani jails under various charges.
Feb 20, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case.
Feb 20, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.
Feb 20, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)
Jadhav was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after illegally crossing into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials. Indian officials say he was abducted from Iran and taken to Pakistan against his will.
Feb 20, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)
Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage in April 2017 following which India moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated.
Feb 20, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)
The public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will commence shortly before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, at the Peace Palace in The Hague.
Harish Salve at the ICJ on Wednesday.
Pakistan, on Tuesday, had urged the ICJ to dismiss India's plea in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, as it accused New Delhi of using the top UN court for "political theatre". Pakistan was snubbed when it sought for a replacement of an ad-hoc Pakistani judge during the hearing of the case.
Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.
India moved the ICJ in May the same year for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to the 48-year-old Indian national.
"Military courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this court and should not be sanctify by a direction to them to review and re-consider the case. India seeks annulment of Jadhav's conviction, and directions that he be released forthwith," said Harish Salve, the lawyer representing India and Jadhav in the case at the ICJ.