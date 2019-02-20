Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: Indians Not The Kind Whose Nationality Needs to be Denied, Says Harish Salve

Harish Salve at the ICJ on Wednesday.



Pakistan, on Tuesday, had urged the ICJ to dismiss India's plea in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, as it accused New Delhi of using the top UN court for "political theatre". Pakistan was snubbed when it sought for a replacement of an ad-hoc Pakistani judge during the hearing of the case.



Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.



India moved the ICJ in May the same year for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to the 48-year-old Indian national.



"Military courts of Pakistan cannot command the confidence of this court and should not be sanctify by a direction to them to review and re-consider the case. India seeks annulment of Jadhav's conviction, and directions that he be released forthwith," said Harish Salve, the lawyer representing India and Jadhav in the case at the ICJ.