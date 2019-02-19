Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: India Sponsored 2014 Peshawar School Attack, Pakistan Alleges at ICJ

Event Highlights
- Pak Points at NSA's Statement
- 'India Always Attempts to Block Truth'
- India Sponsored 2014 Peshawar School Attack, Pakistan Alleges at ICJ
- Pak Counsel Starts Reading Out Statements
- Jadhav Case Hearing in ICJ to Begin Shortly
- Pak to Respond to India's Argument at ICJ Today
- 'Pakistan Will Retaliate if India attacks'
- 'Kashmiri Youth Not Afraid of Death'
- 'Pak will Cooperate'
- Imran khan on Pulwama Attacks
- India Concludes Statement
In what may further escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, moments before the hearing, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said his country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.
Pakistan Invokes One of NSA Ajit Doval Statements | Pointing out at a statement made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in 2014, Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi outlined his quotes where spoke about "how to tackle Pakistan. During a 2014 speech, Doval has said, "Pakistan's vulnerability is many times higher than that of India. Once they know that India has shifted its gear from the defensive mode to defensive offence, they will find that it is unaffordable for them. You can do one Mumbai, you may lose Balochistan. There is no nuclear war involved and there is no troops engagement. If you know the tricks, we know the tricks better than you."
That Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran is ridiculous, says Pakistan. "India's demand of release and return for Jadhav is a 'modest' claim," Qureshi said. "I have had the honour and privilege to represent India in the past, but the incarnation of the country before this court is not one I recognise," Qureshi says. These are proceedings lodged for political theatre and they should be dismissed, Pakistan says.
“Since 1947 India has consistently pursued the policy to destroy Pakistan. India has blocked the water of Indus river which is in clear violation of the Indus water treaty. On humanitarian grounds we allowed the family of Jadhav to meet his family. I ask India to present one example as to when they have given such access to a person arrested in espionage,” says Khawar Qureshi.
Khawar Qureshi said, “Jadhav collaborated with several locals and non-state actors to carry out suicide bombings to create unrest in Pakistan. And hamper the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is bringing development to Pakistan. His acts are not that of an individual but carried out on the behest of a state.”
India Sponsored 2014 Peshawar School Attack, Pakistan Alleges at ICJ | Pakistan is submitting his arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case before International Court of Justice (ICJ). "The Indian petition in the ICJ is a clear example of traditional methods to downplay Pakistan. I myself have been a victim of India's brutuality when I was a prisoner of war as a young Pakistan army officer. India has always violated the resolutions of Geneva convention. In 2014, we lost 140 children in army public school which was admittedly sponsored by India through Afghanistan," said Pakistan.
Pakistan counsel starts reading out the statement at ICJ. Pakistan Counsel started by saying, “Kulbhushan Jadhav an officer of RAW, which is India's brutal intelligence agency, on the command of the indian government planned to execute attacks in Balochistan. This has been accepted by Jadhav in front of an independent judiciary.”
The ad hoc judge for Pakistan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) suffered a cardiac attack during the hearing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Monday. Pakistan counsel says, “We applied our right provided to us that we can appoint an ad hoc judge. But since our judge is indispensable at this point. In light of the above Pakistan would like to place before the court that another judge to be sworn in which right has been provided under article 35-5 and the judge be given ample amount of time to go through the briefings before going ahead with arguments."
Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan would provide all the evidence of “sabotage activities” by former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to the ICJ on February 19. Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges in April 2017. India moved the ICJ in May the same year against the verdict. The world court has halted Jadhav's execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it. Both India and Pakistan have already submitted their detailed pleas and responses in the world court and it has decided to hold hearings in the Jadhav case from February 18-21, 2019.
Harish Salve said India had sent 13 reminders to Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav, but Islamabad is yet to accede. Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.
India, during the first day of the hearing, based its case on two broad issues — breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution. “It is an unfortunate case where the life of an innocent Indian is at risk,” ex-solicitor general Harish Salve, who was representing India, said. No “credible evidence" was provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and Jadhav's purported confession clearly appeared to be “coerced”, Salve said.
The oral proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case commenced from February 18 before the International Court of Justice at The Hague. India on Monday said the trial of its national Jadhav by a Pakistani military court "hopelessly failed" to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process and requested the International Court of Justice to declare it “unlawful”. India’s plea came as the top UN court began a four-day public hearing in the case of Jadhav, 48, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.
An Eye for an Eye? | Sending across a warning, Imran Khan goes on to declare that Pakistan will, indeed retaliate if India attacks. "Starting war is easy, after all, its in the hands of humans. But Only God knows how will the war end. Things can be solved through dialogue. This is your election year but violence is not the way to sort things out," he says. In a stern warning, the Pak PM then reiterates, "Dont think Pakistan might retaliate,. Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks."
Kashmiri Youth No Longer Afraid, Says Imran Khan | Talking about the rising instances of Kashmiri youth resorting to miltiancy, Imran Khan says, "Indian needs to realise that Kashmiri youth are no longer afraid of death. Your oppressive ways and use of military action has no effect on the Kashmir issue."
'Pakistan Willing to Cooperate in Investigations on Pulwama Terror Attack' | Continuning his speech, the Pak PM says, "India blamed Pakistan without proof. We have lost lakhs of Pakistanis in our fight to maintain peace. Why will we jeopardize that?." He then assures the Indian side, that if there is any intel on Pakistan, the country will give its full cooperation to the investigations. "I assure you we will cooperate," he says.
Imran Khan's First Reaction on Pulwama Terror Attacks | In what is his first official reaction after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a press conference. Dispelling all allegations of Pakistan's association with the terror attack, he says, "What will Pakistan benefit from this? We as a nation are moving towards stability. Don't blame us." Accusing India of playing judge and jury, Khan said New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.
India invited the world court to restrain Pakistan from acting on conviction on ground that it was secured by means which was in violation of Article 36 of Vienna Convention and in the present case, relief of review and re-consideration would be highly inadequate, considering facts and circumstances.
Attacking the neighbour for "spreading lies" about Jadhav, Harish Salve said that Pakistan's conduct doesn't inspire confidence that Kulbhushan Jadhav can get justice there. Pakistan has in custody an Indian National who has been publicly portrayed to be a terrorist and an Indian agent creating unrest in Balochistan. Pakistan used Jadhav to build a narrative against India, Salve said.
India asked the International Court of Justice on Monday to order the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying Islamabad had failed to allow him diplomatic assistance before his conviction, as required by an international treaty. "It would be in the interest of justice, of making human rights a reality, to direct his (Jadhav's) release," said Harish Salve.
The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case opened Monday at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed at least 41 CRPF soldiers.
On the first day of hearing, India urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav's death sentence and order his immediate release, saying the verdict by a Pakistani military court based on a "farcical case" hopelessly fails to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process.
Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a video message posted on social media said that Indian arguments had nothing new.
"There was nothing new in India's argument on the issues which we raised, like our question about how he (Jadhav) got the passport with name of Hussain Mubarak Patel and how he travelled 17 time to India using that passport," he said.
Faisal said India also did not show any document like pension book or bank statement to prove that Jadhav had retired from the Indian Navy.
He said India demanded "acquittal, release and return" of Jadhav but "it had no answer to the question that how justice will be done with thousands of people who were killed due to his sabotage and terrorist activities."
Faisal said Pakistan would submit its argument on Tuesday.
The ICJ set a timetable for public hearings from February 18 to 21.
It is expected that the ICJ decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.
Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.
India moved the ICJ in May the same year for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to the 48-year-old Indian national.
